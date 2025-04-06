2 big traffic projects to begin in the South Hills on Monday

2 big traffic projects to begin in South Hills on Monday

2 big traffic projects to begin in South Hills on Monday

2 big traffic projects to begin in South Hills on Monday

A nearly $3 million Pittsburgh Regional Transit project begins on Monday in Castle Shannon, while a nearly $20 million project is set to begin on Route 51 in the South Hills that will mess with traffic patterns on Clairton Boulevard.

Preparations for Clairton Boulevard crossover work will begin on Monday at 8 p.m. between East Bruceton Street and Coal Valley Road. There will be no two-lane traffic in each direction, rather, it will be a single lane each way until Thursday at 5 a.m.

Southbound traffic will go into the northbound lanes through mid-June when the crossover begins. Only left turns will be permitted while construction is ongoing.

At the Castle Shannon Park and Ride, the pavement is getting a much-needed facelift. Pittsburgh Regional Transit says new lights are going up as well, along with other amenities.

PRT says it's trying to keep at least 200 of the 507 total spaces available during construction.

The Castle Shannon Park and Ride project is supposed to be finished by October. The Route 51 project is scheduled to finish in late 2026.