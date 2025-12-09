Man charged with stealing $13K worth of trading cards from New Kensington store

A man is facing charges after police said he stole more than $13,000 worth of trading cards from a store in New Kensington.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office said New Kensington police were called to the Feisty Goblin on Fifth Avenue in November for a suspected retail theft. The owners told police they believed a frequent customer had been stealing large amounts of merchandise for about a month.

Police said they looked at surveillance video that showed the customer, identified as 48-year-old Jeffrey Spang of Ford City, stealing cards by putting them directly in a bag or distracting workers.

According to police, Spang hit up the store a dozen times, stealing a total of $13,118 worth of trading cards.

Investigators said they found Spang's vehicle outside of the store and executed a search warrant. Inside, police said they found more packs of valuable stolen trading cards. Police said they believe the cards are rare and were stolen from around the Pittsburgh area. Now they're asking anyone with information to call the New Kensington Police at 724-339-7533 and ask to talk to detective Huth.

Meanwhile, Spang was charged with retail theft in the Feisty Goblin case. The district attorney's office said he's expected to be in court later this month.