PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Toto is coming to our area!

The rock band will perform at the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall on April 28.

TOTO ANNOUNCES HEADLINE APPEARANCES IN NORTH AMERICA WITHIN PLANNED JOURNEY ITINERARY FROM FEBRUARY THROUGH APRIL,... Posted by Toto on Monday, November 6, 2023

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Nov. 10.

