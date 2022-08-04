$10K worth of tools stolen from McCandless volunteer fire company returned

MCCANDLESS, Pa. (KDKA) — Thousands of dollars worth of stolen tools from a volunteer fire company in McCandless have been returned.

On Wednesday, state troopers said the equipment stolen from the Ingomar Volunteer Fire Company's substation was found in the same car involved in the break-in at the Bobby Rahal Mercedes-Benz dealership in Wexford.

"We were absolutely shocked," said Chuck Titley, the safety officer at Ingomar Volunteer Fire Department Station 187. "We never thought realistically that we would ever see the equipment again."

The hydraulic rescue tools, heavy-duty cutting saws, pry bars and other tools were picked up from the Northern Regional Police Department on Tuesday.

"When we got the call from the chief that the equipment was found, nobody could believe it," Titley said. "Surprised and relieved and grateful to the police department for recovering the equipment so quickly."

"We tested it it is in good condition," Titley added. "It started right up. It ran fine."

State police confirmed the equipment, worth $10,000, was found in the same car involved in the recent Bobby Rahal Mercedes-Benz dealership burglary. Three Mercedes-Benz worth $400,000 were stolen.

The chief said at least four people were involved in the thefts. Detectives tracked the GPS units to Riverview Park on Pittsburgh's North Side. Police said the car the suspects used in both burglaries was found after a pursuit in Bedford County.

Inside the car, police found equipment and linked it back to the fire company.

"Very fortunate to have gotten it back," Titley said.

The fire company is now putting in security cameras, and the door has been better secured.

The suspects are still on the run.