Police: 3 Mercedes-Benz worth $400K stolen from Bobby Rahal in Wexford

WEXFORD, Pa. (KDKA) - Police are looking for the people responsible for breaking into a luxury auto dealership in Wexford and stealing three vehicles.

The GPS and license plates from the Mercedes-Benz that were stolen from Bobby Rahal in Wexford were found in Riverview Park on the North Side.

Not long after, detectives found the vehicles and learned their suspects could be tied to several other crimes.

Thieves were caught on camera during a luxury car heist.

Northern Regional Police Chief John Sicilia said they pried open a rear door at the Bobby Rahal Mercedes-Benz dealership in Wexford Friday morning between 3 and 4.

"There was significant damage at the car dealership," Sicilia said. "The suspects went in, broke a lot of glass, entering different rooms in the building."

Three Mercedes-Benz worth $400,000 that were being serviced were stolen.

Sicilia said at least four people were involved.

Detectives tracked the GPS units to Riverview Park on Pittsburgh's North Side.

"Our detectives traveled there and found a couple of the GPS units, the license plates, some other debris was just thrown around the park," Silica said.

Fourteen hours after the break-in, the Mercedes were recovered in Crafton Heights.

"The Pittsburgh Auto Theft Task Force along with their Major Crime Unit assisted us and we were able to track the vehicles in the Crafton Heights neighborhood," Sicilia said.

Sicilia said the vehicle the thieves drove to the dealership was found in central Pennsylvania that night.

According to state police in Bedford, a Dodge Charger Hellcat SRT nearly struck a trooper on a crash scene and was involved in a pursuit on State Route 30 and Interstate 70 on Friday night. Troopers said the suspects abandoned the car and fled the area.

"We also found out the vehicle that transported the suspects has since been located in Bedford County and was involved in an incident out there. But that vehicle has been recovered. That was stolen out of Virginia, with a license plate that was stolen out of Carnegie," Chief Sicilia said.

Sicilia said they're waiting on crime lab results on DNA and fingerprints found in the Mercedes.

"It's definitely going to require a lot of cooperation amongst a lot of different law enforcement agencies but we are fortunate in this region that a lot of law enforcement agencies work well together so I'm confident we'll be able to solve this," Sicilia said.

A representative from Bobby Rahal Automotive group said due to the fact that it's an ongoing investigation, they have no comment at this time.

No arrests have been made.

KDKA reporter Jessica Guay has learned the Bobby Rahal dealership break-in may be related to a break-in at the Ingomar Volunteer Fire Department Station 187. The chief said several hydraulic rescue tools were stolen from the substation sometime between Friday and Saturday. The fire chief told KDKA the tools were recovered in a pursuit in Bedford.

KDKA is working to learn more.