Tomato Pie recipe

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Here's the recipe for tomato pie featured on Talk Pittsburgh.

Ingredients

3 pounds assorted medium to large tomatoes

1 par-baked pie crust (homemade or store bought)

1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

½ cup crumbled bacon

2 large shallots, chopped and sauteed

2 garlic cloves, minced

6 ounces sharp Cheddar cheese, grated (about 1 1/2 cups)

1/2 cup mayonnaise, we use Dukes

1/2 cup chopped fresh basil

1/4 cup finely chopped chives

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 large egg



Directions

Preheat oven to 400°F. Cut tomatoes into ½-inch-thick slices. Place about 7 or 8 slices (enough to cover top of pie) on a baking sheet lined with paper towels, and sprinkle with ¼ teaspoon of the salt. Cover with additional paper towels, and reserve.

Arrange remaining tomatoes in a single layer on a lightly greased wire rack set on a large baking sheet. Sprinkle with ½ teaspoon of the salt. Bake in preheated oven until wilted and slightly dried out, 40 to 45 minutes. Cool completely.

Stir together cheese, mayonnaise, basil, chives, Dijon, and egg until combined. Sprinkle with pepper and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt. Fold in bacon and shallots.

Gently spread a third of cheese mixture onto cooled pie crust; layer with half of the roasted tomato slices in slightly overlapping pattern.

Spread another third of cheese mixture on top of tomato slices. Repeat with remaining roasted tomato slices and cheese mixture. Top with reserved sliced fresh tomatoes, pressing filling gently into crust. Shield edges of pie with aluminum foil.

Bake in a preheated oven until filling is set, 40 to 45 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack, and let stand 1 hour before serving.