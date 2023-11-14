Tom Barrasso inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Former Penguins goalie Tom Barrasso has been inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.
Barrasso joined Henrik Lundqvist and five others to gain enshrinement into the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto.
The former Penguins goaltender helped the team win back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in the early 1990's.
He had 22 career shutouts and 31 assists.
Congratulations on the Hall of Fame achievement!
