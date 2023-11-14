Watch CBS News
Sports

Tom Barrasso inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: Nov. 13, 2023 (Pt. 1)
Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: Nov. 13, 2023 (Pt. 1) 04:04

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Former Penguins goalie Tom Barrasso has been inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Barrasso joined Henrik Lundqvist and five others to gain enshrinement into the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto.

2023 Hockey Hall Of Fame Induction - Media Availability
TORONTO, CANADA - NOVEMBER 10: Tom Barrasso attends a photo opportunity for his 2023 Hockey Hall of Fame induction at the Hockey Hall Of Fame on November 10, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. BRUCE BENNETT / Getty Images

The former Penguins goaltender helped the team win back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in the early 1990's.

He had 22 career shutouts and 31 assists.

Congratulations on the Hall of Fame achievement!

First published on November 14, 2023 / 4:17 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.