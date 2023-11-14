Tom Barrasso inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Former Penguins goalie Tom Barrasso has been inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Barrasso joined Henrik Lundqvist and five others to gain enshrinement into the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto.

TORONTO, CANADA - NOVEMBER 10: Tom Barrasso attends a photo opportunity for his 2023 Hockey Hall of Fame induction at the Hockey Hall Of Fame on November 10, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. BRUCE BENNETT / Getty Images

The former Penguins goaltender helped the team win back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in the early 1990's.

Congratulations to former ⁦@penguins⁩ Goalie Tom Barrasso on his well deserved induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame. The backstop of back to back Stanley Cup runs. 22 career shutouts. 31 career assists. pic.twitter.com/YSgQjzWqfS — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) November 14, 2023

He had 22 career shutouts and 31 assists.

Congratulations on the Hall of Fame achievement!