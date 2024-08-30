Watch CBS News
Duquesne drops season opener with 49-10 loss to Toledo

Tucker Gleason threw for 198 yards and three first-half touchdowns, Jacquez Stuart added two rushing touchdowns and Toledo routed Duquesne 49-10 on Thursday in a season opener for both teams.

Toledo scored 21 points in the first quarter and led 28-10 at the break. Jerjuan Newton highlighted the half when he caught a pass over the middle, pushed his defender to the ground and raced for a 54-yard touchdown.

Cavon Butler pounced on a fumble, leading to a Gleason connection with Anthony Torres for a 14-yard touchdown to cap the first-half scoring.

Bryson Hammer set up a third-quarter touchdown when he returned a punt 41 yards. Willie Shaw III ran it in from 10 yards out for a 42-10 lead.

Backup John Alan Richter, playing in his first career game, completed all six of his pass attempts for 78 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown to Zy'marion Lang for a 39-point lead. Lang was the sixth Rocket to score a touchdown.

Duquesne's Darius Perrantes, who threw for 2,324 yards and 21 touchdowns last season, was 15 of 26 for 143 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

