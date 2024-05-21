Today is expected to be the hottest day of the year so far in the Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Today is expected to be the hottest day of the year so far here in Western Pennsylvania.

Any Alert Days Ahead? Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day/ Next week's weather flow looks to be conducive to more tornado activity here locally. This begins on Monday with speed sheer in place so putting the yellow 'potential' on Monday.

Aware: Today will be the fifth day with highs hitting 85° or higher.

With 11 days still to go this month, we have already seen four days with temps at or above 85°. Today will be the fifth.

This will tie the most 'days at or above 85° in May' over the last decade. If we get to seven days at or above 85° we would have tied the most since 1991.

Temperatures at or above 85° in May aren't rare, but seeing five or more in May is.

Out of 150 years, it's something Pittsburgh has only recorded 30 times. Since 1948, when records began at the current NWS site, we've only hit five days at or above 85° in May eleven times. After today this will be 12 times. That's just once every 6 years. It'll also be the first time we have done it over the past decade. While we cool day heading into the weekend, temperatures are expected to surge to wrap up the month of May. We probably aren't done with temperatures at or above 85° this month.

With the heat comes the chance for severe weather as we snap back to more 'normal' temperatures. One of these 'snaps' happens tomorrow night into Thursday morning. Severe weather metrics show the peak chance for storms happening after 10p on Wednesday and stretching through Thursday morning just before sunrise.

High-speed straight-line winds along with large hail is the biggest concern with storms on Wednesday into Thursday morning. Tornadoes also cannot be ruled out, especially around 3a - 5a on Thursday morning.

Getting back to today's forecast, highs today will be in the mid to upper 80s. It's going to be hot with temperatures in the 80s already at noon. Unlike yesterday, when humidity levels were low, humidity levels will tick up to the moderate range this afternoon. Wednesday highs are also expected to hit the mid to upper 80s ahead of rain and storm chances that peak just past midnight on Thursday morning.

Temperatures will be in the comfy range on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

