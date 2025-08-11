U.S. Steel Clairton plant explosions rock homes and rattle nerves

The explosions at the U.S. Steel Clairton plant on Monday not only rattled homes across the area, but they rattled nerves, sending shockwaves through communities.

Deanna Forkey manages Hometown Burgers and Deli, located steps away from the plant. She was getting ready to open the restaurant for the day on Monday when she heard a loud explosion.

"I was actually sitting at the counter, kind of looking it the window, and I heard a loud bang," she said.

She said loud noises are not uncommon to hear, as her restaurant is right next door to the plant. But when the front door blew open, she knew this time was different.

"All I could see out the window was black smoke," she said. "It was very dark."

The explosions sent black smoke billowing into the air that could be seen for miles. Down the road in Glassport, people described the terror of hearing and feeling the explosions.

"I was sitting in my home office, and I felt my house shake," Glassport resident Sandy Lawson said.

Gary Pozzuto was working nearby when he heard emergency sirens. When he stepped outside to take a look, he says his heart skipped a beat as he knew the enormity of what had happened.

"When I saw all the helicopters coming in, three or four of them, and landing down at the mill. I also saw ambulances flying up Miller Avenue, taking people to the hospital. I kind of felt bad. It was a bad situation at that time."

After explosions at U.S. Steel plant, families reunite with workers

Family members of people who work at the U.S. Steel Clairton plant rushed to the scene on Monday after multiple explosions at the plant.

First responders were called to the scene around 11 a.m. to begin the rescue efforts, and a search-and-rescue operation continues to find the lone unaccounted-for employee as of Monday evening.

Two people embrace each other after explosions at the U.S. Steel Clairton plant on Aug. 11, 2025. Credit: KDKA

People began coming to the plant to check on their loved ones if they did not hear from them. Many workers were reunited with their families at a gas station near the plant.

"Some people are not going to see the same husband or son or somebody that's working the mill. It's just a sad day for Clairton," Mayor Lattanzi said on Monday.

U.S. Steel says nearly 1,300 people work at the plant.