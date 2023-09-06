Tickets On Sale: PTL Gateway Clipper Cruise to benefit the 42nd annual KDKA-TV Turkey Fund

New details on the second-ever PTL Gateway Clipper Cruise

New details on the second-ever PTL Gateway Clipper Cruise

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- For the second year in a row, Pittsburgh Today Live is setting sail!

The PTL Gateway Clipper Cruise to benefit the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

We'll be starting the day off on the shores of Station Square, and then we'll spend the morning cruising the three rivers. You will want to tune in for our LIVE show from the boat at 9 a.m.

After the show, keep an eye on the PTL and KDKA social media pages for more content from the cruise!

You can also watch the re-broadcast at 1 p.m. on KDKA+ or stream us on CBS News Pittsburgh.

Tickets for the cruise are $25-$42.

You can donate to the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund here. It has provided warm Thanksgiving dinners for more than a million neighbors in need for the past 42 years! Thank you for your generosity.