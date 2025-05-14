Pittsburgh doctor shares tick safety tips

Spring is in full swing across western Pennsylvania, and so are the ticks.

Ticks are already starting to appear, and they're not just a nuisance. Ticks pose a serious threat to your health, as well as to your family and pets.

Tick season underway in Pennsylvania

It's that time of year again when the sun is shining, the weather is warming up, and it's the perfect season to get outside, take a walk or work in your yard.

But there's a hidden danger lurking in the grass: ticks. The tiny hitchhikers are waiting for a chance to latch on and come home with you.

Experts say ticks are already active and currently in their nymph stage. Though they may be small, they pack a powerful punch, and this is the stage when they're most likely to transmit Lyme disease.

"They're very tiny at this point. They are about the size of a poppy seed," Dr. Brian Lamb of Allegheny Health Network said.

In western Pennsylvania, the high population of white-tailed deer and mice helps ticks thrive. That's a big reason why the region sees so many tick-borne illnesses.

But there are steps you can take to protect yourself, your children and your pets.

"You want to check the pits and everywhere else because ticks like those areas," Dr. Lamb said. "They don't necessarily want to be somewhere where they can be seen."

Ticks love to hide in hard-to-see places, so doing a full body check and taking a shower after spending time outdoors can make a big difference.

"The less skin that's available, the less area for ticks to get on," Dr. Lamb added. "Remember, they don't fly, they don't really jump. You actually have to brush up against the vegetation where the tick is waiting."

How to protect yourself from ticks

Wear long sleeves and pants.

Use insect repellent.

Treat your clothing with permethrin.

Check your body thoroughly after being outside.

This is especially important in Pennsylvania, which leads the nation in Lyme disease cases.

"That tick has to be on your body, embedded in your skin, for 24 to 48 hours," Dr. Lamb said.

If the tick is removed earlier than that, you're likely in the clear. But once that window passes, your risk of Lyme disease increases, and recognizing early symptoms is key.

The most common early sign? The bullseye rash.

"A rash that some people will get," said Dr. Lamb. "The second is a type of arthritis. You can get a tick-borne arthritis. Usually, it is in one of our larger joints."

While Lyme disease is rarely life-threatening, it can lead to chronic fatigue, joint pain and even neurological issues if left untreated.

What to do if you find a tick?

So, what should you do if you find a tick?

"Use want to get a pair of tweezers," said Dr. Lamb. "You want to gently grasp the tick, gently work its way out, so gentle traction to pull the tick out. The tick has buried its head under your skin. You don't want to just pull because what you'll do is break the tick in two."

Bottom line? Be your own body's detective until tick season winds down.