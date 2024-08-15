Thursday looks to be Pittsburgh's hottest day of the week with rain chances returning on Friday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today will be the last completely dry day here in Pittsburgh for a while. Today will also be the hottest day of the week.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

I have highs today hitting 86 in Pittsburgh. Morning lows should be near 60 degrees. Noon temperatures will be in the low 80s. Today will start off with clear skies with clouds rolling in before noon. I will call afternoon skies mostly cloudy.

High temperatures expected today - August 15, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Winds will be out of the southeast at around 5mph this afternoon.

While rain chances could arrive as early as Friday morning, most will have to wait until Friday afternoon before seeing your first rain. Rain showers on Friday will be scattered, with the best chance for rain occurring after 6 p.m.

I can't rule out a wind storm becoming severe with wind speeds of 58mph or higher. Parts of our area are under a level one out of five (five being the highest) 'marginal' risk of severe weather.

Rain chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

Everyone is under a marginal risk of severe weather on Saturday. Everything will also be on the table on Saturday including (listed in order of most concerning to least) large hail, destructive straight-line winds, tornados, downpours, & frequent lightning.

We are still a couple of days away, but I cannot rule out a severe weather outbreak as a cool front slides through. The timing of this would be late afternoon and could impact the Steelers' preseason game on Saturday night. I have highlighted Saturday as a 'potential First Alert Weather Day'.

Amount of rain we could see through Sunday KDKA Weather Center

Sunday shouldn't be stormy as unstable air is pushed south by the front.

Interestingly enough I still have dew points in the 60s for the day so it'll still be humid. Going back a little bit, I have highs on both Friday and Saturday hitting the 80s. Sunday highs will be in the upper 70s.

Light rain should be coming in off of Lake Erie through the day as an upper-low churn to the east. Light rain chances will stick around on Monday.

I have Monday's high hitting the mid-70s.

7-day forecast: August 15, 2024 KDKA Weather Center