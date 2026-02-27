Three men facing homicide charges in deadly 2024 Penn Hills shooting case

Three men have been charged in the shooting death of a 21-year-old man in Penn Hills in 2024.

Vanderlee Stevenson died in December 2024 after he was shot multiple times along Universal Road and on Thursday, Allegheny County Police said that charges have been filed in connection with his killing.

Trevor Twyman, Kelshon Lovelace, and Lemoyne Williams have been charged with criminal homicide in connection with Stevenson's death.

Police said that Twyman showed up at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand a few hours after the shooting took place.

Investigators said that using witness interviews and surveillance video, they were able to determine that Twyman, Lovelace, and Williams were responsible for the deadly shooting.

Police said that Williams was taken into custody on Thursday and taken to the Allegheny County Jail. Twyman and Lovelace were already being held on other unrelated criminal charges.

The charges the three men are facing include criminal homicide, conspiracy, and firearms violations.