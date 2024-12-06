One dead, one hospitalized in late-night shooting in Penn Hills

One shot, one hospitalized in double shooting

One shot, one hospitalized in double shooting

One shot, one hospitalized in double shooting

PENN HILLS (KDKA) - A man is dead, another is in the hospital, and an investigation is underway after a late-night shooting in Penn Hills.

According to the Allegheny County Police Department, their assistance was requested by the Penn Hills Police Department for a shooting they were alerted to just before midnight.

Police were called to the 200 block of Universal Road around 11:49 p.m. for a shooting. Once they arrived, they found a man had been shot multiple times.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the victim of 21-year-old Vanderlee Stevenson.

As police were investigating and processing the scene, another man arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds. He was shot in the arm and listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.