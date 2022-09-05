Watch CBS News
Local News

Thousands expected to pack Downtown Pittsburgh for return of Labor Day Parade

By Shelley Bortz

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Thousands expected to pack Downtown Pittsburgh for return of city's Labor Day Parade
Thousands expected to pack Downtown Pittsburgh for return of city's Labor Day Parade 01:00

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Thousands of people expected to pack the streets of Pittsburgh today for the return of the city's Labor Day Parade.

It's touted as one of the largest parades in the country and will kick off along Centre Avenue at 10 a.m.

From there, the parade will continue through Downtown end at the United Steelworkers building along Stanwix Street.

The parade, which has drawn as many as 100,000 people in previous years, is making a strong comeback after being canceled the last two years due to COVID-19.

National labor leaders, including the AFL-CIO and International Steelworkers presidents are set to appear at the parade, along with dozens of other unions who will be marching in the parade.

Democratic candidates and politicians will be among those as well.

The parade will start near PPG Paints Arena before heading towards Grant Street. From there, it will head to the Boulevard of the Allies before ending at the United Steelworkers building. 

Road closures along Centre Avenue and Liberty Avenue will begin at 7:30 a.m. 

Shelley Bortz
Shelley Bortz

Shelley is a Uniontown, Pennsylvania, native who joined KDKA in October 2021.

First published on September 5, 2022 / 1:18 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.