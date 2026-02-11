Jury finds Thomas Stanko guilty of first-degree murder in Cassandra Gross' 2018 death

A jury found Thomas Stanko guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of his ex-girlfriend, Cassandra Gross, who was declared legally dead months after she went missing, though her body has never been found.

The Westmoreland County jury deliberated for about three hours, making its decision after a weeklong trial. Stanko was also found guilty of reckless burning, but not guilty of third-degree murder. He faces life in prison without the possibility of parole for the first-degree murder conviction.

Gross, of Unity Township, was first reported missing in April 2018, and she was officially declared dead in January 2019. Her car was found burned days after her disappearance, and despite never finding her body, officials charged Stanko with homicide in 2022.

A jury found Thomas Stanko guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of his ex-girlfriend, Cassandra Gross. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

Closing arguments

Closing arguments lasted nearly two hours on Wednesday inside a packed courtroom for the trial's final day.

Stanko's attorney argued that while this is a homicide case, there's no evidence proving his client killed Gross or that a murder even took place, in addition to there being no body.

Meanwhile, the commonwealth brought up circumstantial evidence and testimony from the last six days, linking Stanko to the crime and calling out inconsistencies in Stanko's story after her disappearance.

Recapping the trial

Investigators testified that they focused heavily on a fire pit and burn barrel on Stanko's property, where they found multiple items burned and charred in a pile of ash, including clothing, a pair of eyeglasses and a small glass container piece with a lid.

Stanko took the stand on Tuesday, telling a jury of his peers that he didn't kill Gross. Under cross-examination, the prosecution played angry voicemails where Stanko accused her of cheating.

"I wrongfully accused her of cheating, but that doesn't make me a murderer," he said.

When asked about his burn barrel and burn pit, Stanko said he threw items like Gross' glasses and clothing in there because she asked him to burn some things she didn't want to throw away.