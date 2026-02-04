Thomas Stanko's homicide trial begins nearly 8 years after Cassandra Gross' disappearance

Nearly eight years after the disappearance of Cassandra Gross, a criminal homicide trial is officially underway in Westmoreland County.

Gross was first reported missing in April 2018 and officially declared dead in January 2019. In October 2022, Thomas Stanko was charged with homicide in connection with her death despite police never finding Gross' body.

Opening statements begin

Opening statements were presented by prosecutors and defense to the jury on Wednesday, including testimony from nine witnesses. During the prosecution's opening statement, they accused Stanko of killing and hiding his ex-girlfriend's body, along with some of her personal items.

They said that over the next two weeks, they will present circumstantial evidence to the jury, including testimony from witnesses, photos, text messages, and physical evidence, pinning the crime on Stanko.

Meanwhile, the defense argued that what the prosecution says is not evidence. Stanko's attorney, Marc Daffner, described his client as a father and business owner and someone who had "no motivation" to kill Gross.

Cassandra Gross' mom takes the stand

The first person to take the stand on Wednesday was Cassandra Gross' mother, Kathe Gross. During her testimony, she described plans she had with her daughter in the days ahead, but she never heard from or saw her again.

Of the 58 items submitted as evidence on Wednesday, there were two letters that Kathe Gross turned over to the Pennsylvania State Police early in the investigation, allegedly written by Stanko.

The letter appeared to be a goodbye letter to Cassandra Gross, with Stanko referring to himself as a victim.

"My love is true," he wrote.

The letter also promised that as of Oct. 28, 2017, he would not hit or push Gross or call her names. Kathe Gross testified that her daughter's relationship began with Stanko after she found a note on her apartment door from him stating, "If you want a friend, call this number."

She said her daughter called her crying and upset on multiple occasions, saying he was at her kitchen window, ringing her doorbell or pounding on her windows to get inside.

More witnesses take the stand

Several other witnesses testified to similar stories. Cassandra Gross's best friend shared text messages between her and her friend on Jan. 4, 2018, when Stanko was allegedly banging at her door again.

"If anything happens to me, make sure b knows how much I love him," Cassandra Gross wrote to her friend about her son.

Two others took the stand on Wednesday as those who live near Gross' apartment complex and witnessed Stanko showing up at her apartment. One witness said she felt Cassandra Gross "needed a guardian angel," while also describing Stanko as a "snooper" when she saw him peeking into Cassandra Gross's windows.

Another witness said she called state police when she believed Stanko was attempting to break into Cassandra Gross' car one day in January 2018.

State troopers testify about incidents

Two State Police troopers also testified about incidents involving Stanko and Gross. Trooper Corey Hannon said she was called to the apartment complex in response to that neighbor's call for reports of a suspicious person. That day, Hannon said she talked to Cassandra Gross, who described Stanko as her ex-boyfriend.

Police said when they called Stanko, he denied being at the apartment complex for Cassandra Gross and had been there earlier in the day to plow snow.

The trooper said Stanko agreed to leave Cassandra Gross alone.

Trooper John Robinson also took the stand to testify on Wednesday about a separate incident in January 2018 involving Stanko and Cassandra Gross.

Robinson said Cassandra Gross had pulled into the City of Latrobe Police Department because Stanko was following her in her car. Gross reported to police that she didn't want to be with him anymore and wanted to be left alone and to be able to pull out of the parking lot without being followed.

Trooper Robinson said he then talked to Stanko, who was also in the parking lot. Robinson testified that Stanko agreed not to follow her. Cassandra Gross denied filing harassment charges, though Robinson said she was visibly upset.

The prosecution said that while they won't have an autopsy report or murder weapon to present to the jury, they will present circumstantial evidence throughout the next weeks of trial.