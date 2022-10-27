'Person of interest' in Cassandra Gross' disappearance charged with homicide in Westmoreland County

GREENSBURG (KDKA) -- Investigators have now charged a Westmoreland County man, who is the "person of interest" in the 2018 disappearance of Cassandra Gross, with homicide.

Thomas Stanko, 52, of Unity Township, has long been a person of interest in Gross' disappearance in April of 2018. She was declared dead by a judge in 2019.

Following her disappearance, police found Gross' dog wandering on the side of the road, along with her car that was burned at the railroad tracks near Twin Lakes Park.

A $10,000 reward was offered for information in the case last year.

Earlier this year, Stanko was sentenced to spend time in a federal prison in a separate gun case. He was Gross' former boyfriend.

Stanko had also previously been convicted of assault and criminal conspiracy, among other charges.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office has scheduled a press conference for a "high profile incident" at 1 p.m. Stream it here on CBS News Pittsburgh and we will learn if it is related to these charges being filed.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.