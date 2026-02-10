In testimony, Thomas Stanko says he did not kill Cassandra Gross

For over three hours on Tuesday, Thomas Stanko testified in court, telling a jury of his peers that he did not kill his former girlfriend, Cassandra Gross.

Just before 10:30 a.m., Stanko took the stand in his own defense, laying out that he and Gross had a good relationship. He said they had a fight in 2018, and things were rough for a bit, but that they made up and continued seeing each other until her disappearance in April of that year.

Stanko, who was charged with homicide in 2022, said, "There was nothing to hide," saying he would take a lie detector test to clear his name. And when asked whether or not he killed Gross, he said, "I did not."

Upon cross-examination, the prosecution asked questions about Stanko's obsessions with Gross and whether or not she was cheating on him, showing letters he wrote her and playing angry voicemails where he accused her of cheating.

Stanko said, "I wrongfully accused her of cheating, but that doesn't make me a murderer."

The prosecution also questioned Stanko about his burn barrel and burn pit, which he said he used regularly. Stanko claims that items like Gross' glasses and clothing were in the burn barrel because she asked him to burn some of her things that she didn't wish to throw away in a dumpster.

Shortly after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, the defense rested its case. Closing arguments in this trial are expected to start on Wednesday.