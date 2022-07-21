Thomas Stanko sentenced to prison in gun case

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County man has been sentenced to federal prison in a gun case.

Thomas Stanko was sentenced Wednesday to seven years in federal prison for his conviction of being a felon in possession of firearms, the U.S. Attorney's office for the Western District of Pennsylvania announced. He was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

According to the U.S. Attorney's office, Stanko unlawfully possessed 17 firearms and ammunition from April 2018 to August 2018. Three of the guns were stolen. Stanko had previously been convicted of assault and criminal conspiracy, among other charges.

Stanko has been a "person of interest" in the disappearance of Cassandra Gross, who was last seen in 2018. She was declared dead by a judge in 2019. He has not been charged in connection with the case.