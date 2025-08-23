Third annual Building Bridges Day held along Roberto Clemente Bridge

Saturday was all about culture and art on the Roberto Clemente Bridge during the third annual Building Bridges Day.

Each year, the event consists of live art installations and performers, local food, craft vendors, and interactive activities, all to bring people in the Steel City from all walks of life together.

"This is dear to me because I started this to bring healing to everyone through building bridges of acceptance," said event founder Ebtehal Badawi.

"To have a day such as this where so many communities can come together and it feels like if the world feels peace, like there no difference between skin color, no difference between religion, no difference between gender, it's not biased," said local poet Haley Clancy. "It's just everybody celebrating each person as their own."

Saturday's event was put on, in part, by the nonprofit New Sun Rising, which aims to help embolden the diversity of communities throughout Pittsburgh.