The weekend starts off with soggy weather in Pittsburgh, but will ease up on Saturday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This morning we are starting off with lows in the 60s.

Rain showers were heavy for some overnight and they will gradually ease up through the morning and afternoon.

Only a few light showers are possible for the Pittsburgh Marathon events this morning and afternoon with highs today in the upper 60s.

Rain chances over the next seven days KDKA Weather Center

Sunday morning for the Pittsburgh Marathon it'll be another hit or miss with rain in the morning. There may be a few quick downpours but nothing severe is expected. During the afternoon and evening, a few thunderstorms are possible and highs will be in the mid-70s.

The start of the week will be dry on Monday through the morning and early afternoon before more rain moves in during the late afternoon and evening.

The week stays unsettled with scattered showers and t-storms possible through Wednesday with highs in the low 80s.

7-day forecast: May 4, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

