The impact of the rising cost of diesel fuel

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — The cost to fill up using diesel fuel is near an all-time high.

But it may also leave you footing the bill. It is not just limited to trucking companies. It also impacts farming and trade industries.

According to AAA, a gallon of diesel cost about $3.45 this time last year. This year, the price has skyrocketed. The sign at the Flying J truck stop in Westmoreland County tells the tale.

There are few commodities that are better barometers for increased diesel fuel prices than groceries.

Generally speaking, the cost of food is significantly increased because of the cost of diesel. Now, there are a number of economic factors that experts say are the reasons.

First, there is supply and demand. Stores of diesel are low as more trucks are rolling post-pandemic and diesel production and refining have yet to catch up. The invasion of Ukraine by Russia is also playing a role.

Either way, it is not much fun for consumers.