HBO brings coffee truck to Allegheny General ahead of Season 2 premiere of "The Pitt"

Emergency department workers at Allegheny General Hospital were treated to a coffee truck Tuesday morning ahead of the premiere of the second season of "The Pitt."

The hospital serves as a backdrop for the popular Emmy-winning drama and HBO brought the truck to the emergency department's parking lot as a treat for employees.

A coffee truck was brought to Allegheny General Hospital on Tuesday as a treat to emergency department workers ahead of the Season 2 premiere of "The Pitt," which drops on HBO Max later this week. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

"Noah Wyle and the whole cast, they always come down here and visit us when they're filming, and even when they're not filming they come down here," said Leeanne Hum. "So they brought a lot of light to to the show and to our amazing city and the hospital. So every time they pop in or give us a little sweet treat, I'm excited for it!"

"The Pitt" took home several Emmy awards last year and has received high marks from health care workers who say the show provides a realistic view of life in a hospital.

The show, which stars Noah Wyle as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch, has been lauded for its gripping real-time format, with 15 hour-long episodes covering a 15-hour ER shift.

Season two of "The Pitt" debuts this Thursday on HBO Max.