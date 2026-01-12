"The Pitt" and Noah Wyle win at Golden Globes

"The Pitt" won big at the Golden Globes on Sunday night.

The show took home an award for best TV drama series, and Noah Wyle won best actor in a TV drama series.

While introducing the actors, singer and actress Lalisa Manoban said the nominees' performances this year have taken viewers on a journey, including to "magical faraway lands like Pittsburgh."

After the win, creator R. Scott Gemmill, executive producer John Wells and Wyle talked about why they chose to set the show in Pittsburgh.

For one thing, Wells is a Carnegie Mellon University graduate. And Wyle said they wanted a blue-collar city that hadn't "been shot out too many times" like Los Angeles, New York or Chicago.

"Good socioeconomic diversity, good rural-urban crossection of cases, recently remade itself over into a medical hub," Wyle said.

Starring Wyle as Dr. Michael Robinavitch, "The Pitt" has been lauded for its medical accuracy and gripping real-time format. The show follows frontline workers at the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center, with each episode covering an hour of an emergency room shift.

While the show is mostly filmed in Burbank, California, the set is designed to look like Allegheny General Hospital. Some scenes are shot in Pittsburgh, and clips of the city can be seen in the second season's trailer.

"The Pitt" and Wyle have had a successful awards season. Both won Emmys for drama series and lead actor, and Katherine LaNasa won outstanding supporting actress in a drama series. The show also won at the Critics Choice Awards.

Wyle, Wells and Gemmill said they've been surprised by the show's success. Ahead of the season two debut, HBO Max announced that the show had been renewed for a third season.