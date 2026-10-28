"The Pitt" to film at Max's Allegheny Tavern

Filming for Season 3 of "The Pitt" is now underway and the show isn't just taking over public streets and bridges. They're also using local businesses as well.

Built in 1903, Max's Allegheny Tavern on the North Side is a quintessential Pittsburgh location. And while it will be in the upcoming season of the Emmy-winning medical drama "The Pitt," you've seen it in a lot of other productions as well.

"We had 'America Rust.' We had 'A Man Named Otto' with Tom Hanks, and his son was in and he filmed a scene here," said owner Kelly Diegelman.

Crews were at Max's Allegheny Tavern all day on Wednesday, making everything camera ready. Diegelman said crews covered their mural, moved the jukebox, and they'll dress their booths.

On shooting day, the restaurant will be abuzz, complete with all the extras needed to fill the place, along with the stars.

"If you know the show, there's a character named Landon, and I know he's in it," said owner Doug Diegelman. "And that's all I really know. And I know there's someone else, but I don't know."

Doug Diegelman said he believes Noah Wyle will be directing.

"We love coming here," Wyle told local media on Monday. "Breaks up the monotony of filming on the soundstage on the Warner Bros. lot every day, getting to come and see the impact that this show has on the city and to feel the residents is really exciting."

Max's will be closed on Thursday for filming, but it will be back open for business after that.