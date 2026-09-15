"The Pitt" and Noah Wyle win big at Emmy awards for second straight year

For a second straight year, "The Pitt" was a big winner at the Emmy awards.

The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards were held in Los Angeles on Monday night and the Pittsburgh-based medical drama once again took home the award for outstanding drama series.

"The Pitt," which airs on HBO Max and is set at the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center, led all shows with 25 nominations.

Noah Wyle, who stars in the show as Dr. Michael Robinavitch, earned another Emmy, winning the award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series.

"I'm so grateful to everybody I work with," Wyle said while accepting his award.

Noah Wyle poses backstage at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles. John Shearer/WireImage

While most of the show is filmed on a set in Burbank, California that looks like Allegheny General Hospital, several days were spent filming at the Pittsburgh-based hospital on the city's North Side.

The premise of "The Pitt" focuses on the hospital's emergency department, with one season consisting of a single 15-hour day.

The third season of the popular show is set to air in January.

Last year, Wyle explained how he is using his career experiences and personal connection to the health care industry to help advocate change for frontline workers.