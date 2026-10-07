Call for extras on "The Pitt" brings in more than 28,000 applications, casting company says

More than 28,000 people have applied to be extras in "The Pitt" when the award-winning medical drama returns to Pittsburgh to film later this month.

According to Movie Casting PGH, which put out a call for extras in September, those 28,000 applications don't include the thousands of emails, texts and messages. In comparison, the most recent season of "Mayor of Kingstown" had 15,000 to 16,000 applications.

"The response has been unlike anything we've seen this quickly, and we are incredibly grateful that so many people want to be part of a production here in Pittsburgh," the casting company said in a statement posted to Facebook. "THE PITT is such a great, popular show - and being based on Pittsburgh certainly adds to the excitement. Us Yinzers love seeing our hometown represented on screen!"

Movie Casting PGH says all of the director's specific picture picks have been selected and finished, but casting isn't done yet. The remainder of general background casting will happen over the next two weeks to finalize the show's remaining needs.

While the casting company isn't able to reach out to everyone who has applied, its database usually stays open throughout filming and applications are saved until a project is done because "anything can happen in production."

"The amount of interest we've received is a wonderful sign for Pittsburgh. People want to work on sets here, people are excited about productions coming to our region, and that is FANTASTIC news," the casting company said.

Starring Noah Wyle as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch, "The Pitt" follows healthcare workers at the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center. The show has been lauded for its medical accuracy and gripping real-time format, with each episode covering one hour of a 15-hour shift.

For the second year in a row, "The Pitt" won best drama series and Wyle won best lead actor in a drama series at the Emmys. Season 3 is set to debut in January.