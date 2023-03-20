The Offspring coming to Pittsburgh

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - The Offspring is coming to Pittsburgh in September.

The Offspring along with Simple Plan and Sum 41 are bringing the Let The Bad Times Roll Tour to The Pavilion at Star Lake on Sept. 1.

JUST ANNOUNCED 🚨



🎶 @offspring w/ @simpleplan and @Sum41: Let The Bad Times Roll Tour

📆 Friday, September 1st



🎟️ Presale Thursday at 10am (code: OPENER) | On Sale Friday at 10amhttps://t.co/9W6HQJuNbA pic.twitter.com/rpwSD6F9KK — The Pavilion at Star Lake (@Pav_StarLake) March 20, 2023

The summer tour kicks off on Aug. 1 in Auburn, Washington, and wraps up in Mansfield, Massachusetts, on Sept. 3, with Pittsburgh as one of the last shows.

"The only thing better than being on tour is touring with your friends! We had two incredible international tours last year with Sum 41 and Simple Plan and we're excited that they'll both be joining us this summer in the US!" The Offspring wrote on Facebook.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m.