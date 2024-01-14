The Frick Pittsburgh's Winterfest showcases the wonder of winter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The wonder of winter came to life Saturday for the first day of The Frick Pittsburgh's annual Winterfest celebration.

The two-day event, held across the museum and garden grounds, featured local artists, musicians, and vendors, all in the hopes of extending the magic that comes with the holiday season into the new year.

Organizers KDKA-TV spoke with say there's something for everyone this year.

"We have the chance to contribute to a community outdoor sculpture, to decorate a cookie, to come to a hot chocolate bar, to have your face painted, and you don't have to be little for that," said Elizabeth Barker, executive director, of the Frick Pittsburgh.

"There's nothing better than being in a cozy museum, having a cup of cocoa when the snow is falling outside."

The event ran until 5 p.m. Sunday.