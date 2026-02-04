New documentary "The Football Town" highlights Pittsburgh's contribution ahead of NFL Draft

With each passing day, Pittsburgh gets both more excited and more prepared for the 2026 NFL Draft, and adding to the hype is a new documentary highlighting Pittsburgh's place in the history of football.

A partnership between VisitPITTSBURGH, the Steelers, U.S. Steel, and NFL Films will bring an immersive format documentary, "The Football Town" to the Kamin Science Center's Rangos Giant Cinema on Saturday, February 28.

The 50-minute documentary will focus on the unique history of the game in western Pennsylvania and will feature appearances from Bill Cowher, Jerome Bettis, Joey Porter Sr., James Harrison, and other Steelers legends.

Pittsburgh native and former NFL punter Pat McAfee will also be featured in the documentary as the narrator.

"The Football Town sets the tone for everything that's to come as we build toward the 2026 NFL Draft," said Jerad Bachar, President and CEO of VisitPITTSBURGH. "By launching this film in February, we're beginning the celebration early — sharing the stories, pride, and football legacy that define Western Pennsylvania and will be on full display when Pittsburgh hosts the Draft in April."

After the film's premiere on February 28, it will run at the Kamin Science Center exclusively for two months in the lead up to the NFL Draft on April 23-25.

"The 2026 NFL Draft gives our region an unprecedented opportunity to share Pittsburgh's football history and the legendary athletes who have shaped it," said Dan Rooney, Co-chair of the 2026 NFL Draft Football Legacy Committee and Vice President of Business Development and Strategy for the Pittsburgh Steelers. "We were honored to work with NFL Films to celebrate the contributions of Hall of Famers and local football icons from our region."

Tickets for the documentary will go on sale on February 13 and can be purchased on the Kamin Science Center website right here.