The ever-popular 'All-Clad Factory Sale' returns to Washington County

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

WASHINGTON (KDKA) – It's an extremely popular sale and it's coming back to the Washington County Fairgrounds for the first time in three years.

The "All-Clad Factory Sale" is back this weekend.

It has been packed in years past and that's because the deals are so good on famous cookware, bakeware, and kitchen tools.

The discounts are as high as 70 percent off.

It will take place this Friday and Saturday.

Full details and more can be found at this link on the Washington County website.

November 30, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

