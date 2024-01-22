The Doobie Brothers bringing 2024 tour to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Doobie Brothers are bringing their 2024 tour to Pittsburgh this summer.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers are coming to The Pavilion at Star Lake on Aug. 20 with Steve Winwood.

The Doobie Brothers will hit the road in Seattle on June 15 and stop in 38 U.S. cities before wrapping up in Salt Lake City on Aug. 30. They'll be joined by Robert Cray for the first half of dates and Steve Winwood for the rest.

The Doobie Brothers' 2024 tour comes on the heels of their 50th Anniversary Tour, which saw Tom Johnston, Michael Mcdonald, Pat Simmons and John Mcfee back on the road together for the first time in over 25 years.

Last year, the band released a new single, "Lahaina," in support of the deadly and devastating fires in Maui. It was their first release since their 2021 album "Liberté."

The tour will give fans "the rare opportunity" to see The Doobie Brothers performing their full catalog of songs both old and new on stage, Live Nation says.

The Doobie Brothers have had five top-10 singles, three multi-platinum albums, seven platinum albums, 14 gold albums and a rare diamond record for "Best of the Doobies." They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2020 for their "hard-rocking rhythms, dual drummer power, and tight three-part vocal harmonies."

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. with a presale leading up to that date.