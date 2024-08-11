The 11th annual Jessie Games helps Pittsburghers get active for a good cause

The 11th annual Jessie Games provides fun for a good cause

The 11th annual Jessie Games provides fun for a good cause

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - More people were getting active in Pittsburgh on Saturday and it was all for a good cause.

Family and friends of a young woman who lost her life kept her memory alive at the Jessie Games.

More than 500 people came out to show their support for the event at the AHN Sports Complex.

Every year, the event is held in memory of Jessie Smith, who died at age 23 in 2013. Her family said sports played a big role in her life, from basketball to lacrosse and even cross country.

The Jessie Games not only provides a day of fun, but it also raises money for Catholic Charities of Pittsburgh.

"We sat down with them and some other people and came up with this idea to have the games," said Jessie's father, Matt. "It would just be a day of fun, kind of like a big family picnic, and it kind of grew from there. We have running races, a dunk tank, and obstacle courses, and things, and the kids get to have fun. It's sort of a take on the Olympic Games, but it's just a day for kids to have fun who maybe wouldn't normally have that."

