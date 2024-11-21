How long should I thaw my turkey before Thanksgiving? What you need to know one week out

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - When it comes to preparing a turkey for Thanksgiving, everyone wants that perfect golden, brown bird that only seems possible in pictures - but it is achievable in your kitchen and the process starts today.

That's right, today.

It may seem a little early with Thanksgiving a week from today but doing it right takes time.

How long does thawing take?

Putting a golden bird before your family takes practice, work, skill, and maybe some help from the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line and it begins with thawing.

"That's always our number one question," said Nicole Johnson who directs the 50 turkey experts at the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line.

She said that thawing is their number one issue when people call in and that's why they've declared today "National Thaw Turkey Day."

That's right, get the bird out of the freezer and into your refrigerator today.

"For example, if you have a 20-pound turkey that's going to take a good five days of thawing in the refrigerator," Johnson said.

Now, if you don't have the room in your fridge, there is the cold water method in your sink.

"You want to leave the wrapper on the turkey, place the breast side down, and that's a much faster method," Johnson explained. "It's a half-hour per pound, so your 20-pound turkey would take 10 hours using that method."

You'll want to change the water regularly and the giblets bag in the cavity will tell you when it's thawed.

"They should come out with ease, right? If it's not fully thawed, then it's going to be a little bit frozen still," she said.

Bake, deep fry, or grill? Best way to cook a turkey

When it comes to cooking your 15-pound turkey in the oven, make sure it's on a rack at the bottom of your pan or a coil of aluminum foil will also work.

"It's about three-and-a-half to four hours in that 325-degree oven from start to finish," Johnson explained.

Of course, you could deep fry it, and Johnson said that takes about three-and-a-half to four minutes per pound. There's also the option of grilling a bird but no matter what, your meat thermometer will tell you when it's done.

"It's going to register 180 in the thigh and 170 in the breast," Johnson said. "Net, 170 is really best for eating quality."

All of this is contingent on making sure the cooking starts from a fully-thawed bird and in the case of deep frying, completely dry as well. Any water or ice can cause an eruption in the hot oil.

Johnson said if the thigh is not quite there but the breast is browning, put a tent of aluminum foil over the breast and that will prevent over-browning and overcooking the white meat while the thighs finish.

Remember, a stuffed, 15-pound turkey will take about an extra 45 minutes.

Of course, the Butterball folks are on the other end of the phone. If you need help, call 1-800-BUTTERBALL.