Testimony and impact statements to resume in final phase of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Testimony is set to resume at the federal courthouse in the final phase of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial.

Family members of the victims took the stand on Monday, talking about the immeasurable loss they've suffered.

Victim impact statements are part of this phase, as the prosecution tries to highlight Robert Bowers' hate for Jews and his lack of remorse.

Prosecutor Nicole Vasquez-Schmitt delivered her opening statements to the jury on Monday morning as the second part of the penalty phase got underway in the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial. (Sketch by: Emily Goff)

The defense plans to highlight his troubled childhood and mental disorders.

The jury will soon decide whether he should face life in prison or be sentenced to death.

Last month, Bowers was found guilty of all 63 federal charges in the attack when he shot and killed 11 worshippers from three different congregations, Tree of Life, Dor Hadash and New Light on Oct. 27, 2018. It was the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history.

The three synagogue congregations are divided on whether the death penalty should be imposed as are some of the victims' families. But Jewish leaders said all are thankful for the jury's decision and look forward to testifying about the impact of the attack in the final sentencing phase of the trial.

Recapping victim impact statements

Margaret Durachko, the wife of Richard Gottfried, was the first of more than 20 family members expected to testify during the sentencing phase of the trial.

"My life was turned upside down," she said. "He was my whole family. We never had children so he was my whole family, and it was wiped out in a second."

Taking the stand, Diane Rosenthal, the sister of Cecil and David Rosenthal, testified that when they were diagnosed early with fragile X syndrome, her parents insisted they be raised at home with her and her sister Michelle rather than be put in an institution.

The boys, she said, were a gift with an infectious joy for life which they spread throughout the neighborhood.

Testifying on videotape, Cecil and David Rosenthal's mother said she thanks God for her sons and couldn't be more proud to be their mother but now they are gone.

"A big part of me died on Oct. 27, 2018. My boys were taken from me. I woke up with two loving sons and went to bed with only memories," she said.

