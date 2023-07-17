Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial to begin final phase with testimony from family members

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Jurors will return to the courtroom this morning as the final phase of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial is set to get underway.

On Thursday, the jury determined that the convicted gunman Robert Bowers is indeed eligible for the death penalty.

In this final phase of the trial, the jury will begin hearing testimony from family members. In approximately two to three weeks, the jury will be called to decide whether he will be sentenced to life in prison or if he will be sentenced to death.

In finding that he is eligible for the death penalty, the jury agreed with the government that Bowers acted out of ethnic hatred rather than mental illness and delusion when he shot and killed 11 worshippers from three different congregations, Tree of Life, Dor Hadash, and New Light on Oct. 27, 2018. It was the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history. Last month, Bowers was found guilty of all 63 federal charges in the attack.

The three synagogue congregations are divided on whether the death penalty should be imposed as are some of the victims families. But Jewish leaders said all are thankful for the jury's decision and look forward to testifying about the impact of the attack in the final sentencing phase of the trial.

Recapping the eligibility phase of the trial

During the eligibility portion of the penalty phase, Forensic psychiatrist Park Dietz testified that Bowers was not schizophrenic and not driven by mental illness when he murdered 11 innocent victims in October 2018.

Dr. Deitz began his testimony saying the suspect knowingly and willingly killed those 11 people.

Earlier testimony in the penalty phase consisted of medical experts being called to the stand surrounding the gunman's diagnoses of epilepsy and schizophrenia, while prosecutors challenged those diagnoses.

Other testimony included psychiatric reports, examination notes, and IQ analysis all surrounding the mental state of the accused gunman.

Support is available for those in need during the trial

