Terrelle Pryor, former NFL player, makes court appearance for drug charges

Former Pennsylvania football star Terrelle Pryor was in court Monday on drug possession charges, which stemmed from an arrest that happened earlier this year.

Pryor, 37, appeared before a judge in Monroeville on Monday morning. His lawyer said he is doing well and is embarrassed by his actions.

"He's got a pretty good perspective on it and we're glad to put it behind us and move on," said attorney Stephen Colafella.

Charges were filed against the former football star earlier this after police said he was found lying in the back seat of a vehicle and that he had ecstasy in his possession.

Terrelle Pryor appeared in court Monday on drug charges that stemmed from an arrest earlier this year. KDKA Photojournalist Dan Vojtko

Pryor played quarterback at Jeannette High School before playing college football at Ohio State University and for several NFL teams.

He has had various run-ins with law enforcement over the years.

In 2020, Pryor entered a guilty plea on harassment charges after a domestic argument with his girlfriend in 2019. The woman, who allegedly stabbed him multiple times, pleaded guilty to simple assault charges.

In 2022, Pryor also pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal mischief in Westmoreland County following an altercation.

In 2025, three women sued Pryor over injuries suffered after Pryor allegedly ran a red light in Pittsburgh's South Side, slamming his Tesla pickup into the car they were traveling in. Pryor allegedly lacked proper insurance coverage at the time.

"I think this was a bit of a learning experience for him," Colafella said Monday. "He's grown up a good bit, so he's just ready to move forward."

Pryor was ordered to pay a fine and go through recommended treatment within the next 90 days. He's expected back in court on Feb. 8, after completing the treatment plan outlined in court.