Terrelle Pryor's preliminary hearing on drug charges postponed

Former football star Terrelle Pryor was due in court on Monday for a preliminary hearing on drug charges, but the hearing was postponed.

While Pryor had nothing to say, his attorney said that despite Pryor's latest legal troubles, he is trying to focus on a more positive future.

Pryor, 37, spent a portion of the morning in the back of Monroeville District Magistrate's office awaiting his preliminary hearing.

"It's a simple possession charge that resulted from a traffic stop," attorney Stephen Colafella explained.

According to Monroeville police, Pryor, who played quarterback for Jeannette High School, Ohio State University, and several NFL teams, was discovered lying in the back seat of his SUV after being pulled over by Monroeville police.

"He's quietly trying to enjoy retirement, and it's created a bit of disruption," Colafella said.

Investigators say Pryor was behaving "in an odd manner" and "breathing heavily." Police say they discovered alleged MDMA, also known as ecstasy, in his possession. Police also say Pryor had a rifle and handgun in the vehicle as well.

"He seems like he's in a good space; there's been a lot of reporting over some of his missteps over the years," Colafella said.

In 2020, Pryor entered a guilty plea on harassment charges after a domestic argument with his girlfriend in 2019. The woman, who allegedly stabbed him multiple times, pleaded guilty to simple assault charges.

In 2022, Pryor also pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal mischief in Westmoreland County following an altercation.

In 2025, three women sued Pryor over injuries suffered after Pryor allegedly ran a red light in Pittsburgh's South Side, slamming his Tesla pickup into the car they were traveling in. Pryor allegedly lacked proper insurance coverage at the time.

His attorney says, despite his past legal issues and this latest one, Pryor is keeping his head up.

"He's done a lot of good. He's enjoying his life, and he's done a lot of positive things in his community," Colafella said.

Monday's hearing has been rescheduled for Sept. 14, 2026.