Terrelle Pryor, former NFL player, charged with drug possession in Monroeville

Former NFL player and Jeannette High School star Terrelle Pryor is facing a drug possession charge after a traffic stop in Monroeville, according to court paperwork.

It all began when a Monroeville Police Department officer on patrol near Mosside Boulevard saw a black Mercedes with a tinted driver's side window speed by shortly before midnight on May 24, the criminal complaint says.

After pulling over the Mercedes on Interstate 376, the officer wrote in the criminal complaint that 36-year-old Pryor was found lying in the back seat in an "odd" manner and "breathing so heavily I could see the rise and fall of his chest through his shirt." Police said the officer saw the barrel of a rifle on the floor and asked Pryor to get out.

Police said officers saw a clear plastic baggie containing suspected MDMA in Pryor's hand when he got his wallet to show his ID.

It's the latest legal trouble for Pyror, whose playing career was marked by highs and lows. He was a national standout at Jeannette High and a star at Ohio State University, but he withdrew after being accused of selling memorabilia. He played for nine different teams in the NFL.

Since then, he's had several run-ins with the law, including pleading guilty to criminal mischief in connection with a domestic dispute in 2021. Before that, Pryor and his girlfriend pleaded guilty in a stabbing, for which he received probation for harassment. Pryor was also sued over his involvement in a crash in Pittsburgh's South Side Flats earlier this year.