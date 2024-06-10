Temperatures today will be cooler than normal throughout the Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Temperatures will be cooler than normal today throughout the Pittsburgh area.

Any Alert Days Ahead? None over the next week. Possibility of some KDKA First Alert Weather Days next week due to heat including next Monday.

Aware: Model data has indicated a possibility of a heat wave occurring next week.

Today will be the coolest day of the week with highs more than likely failing to hit 70°. Morning lows dipped into the low 50s in most places. Today will be dry. Our next decent shot at seeing rain comes late on Thursday afternoon and will stick around through Friday morning.

The big story for this week will be the comfy conditions. Tuesday highs will be in the low 70s with highs near 80 on Wednesday. Both Thursday and Friday will see highs in the mid-80s before we cool back down to the low 80s on Saturday. Sunday will be the hottest day of the next week with highs hitting the mid to upper 80s.

With not much going on this week, I want to mention that now is a good time to get prepared for the heat. Next week will see a couple of chances to see the 90s for highs. That's something we haven't done since June 6th of last year. It's a span of more than a year. At this point, it looks like this could be some rare air in place with model data indicating conditions in place to see highs in the 92° to 95° range for a couple of days in a row. Morning lows during this span aren't expected to dip below 70°. That would make next week's hot stretch a 'heat wave'.

The extreme heat is expected to be in place from Monday to Wednesday. We also could see highs hitting the 90s on Sunday and Thursday of next week too but that's not when the hottest air will be in place. Looking at Pittsburgh climatology, air temperatures over 92° is rare. Over the past 10 years, we have only hit 93° or hotter 10 times. Eight of those times happened in two years. I say that because we may be looking at another stretch with temperatures for a couple of days hitting 93° or hotter.

This warm-up is still a couple of days away and we will have more on these days as they get closer.

