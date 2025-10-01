Temperatures in the Pittsburgh area will be close to seasonal averages for the rest of the work week

Fall-like weather is back in the Pittsburgh area today with high temperatures expected to hit the mid 70s.

Any Alert Days Ahead? No

Aware: Parts of the center of the state are under frost advisories this morning, and patchy frost is expected in the valleys of Somerset and Bedford Counties

This 'cooler' weather will be in place through Friday before temperatures return to near 80 for highs for the weekend.

The normal high for this time of year is just 69°, so us seeing highs in the mid-70s is still a couple of degrees above normal for this time of year.

Morning low temperatures are 'normally' around 49 degrees, so our morning lows will be VERY close to seasonal for today. Morning lows will likely drop to slightly below average on Thursday morning. I have us dipping down to 47 degrees for the Thursday low. It'll be close on Friday with a morning low forecast to drop to 50 degrees.

The big question is when will we see rain again? We will not see any rain through the weekend, with our next rain chance now looking like it arrives next Wednesday morning. New drought maps will be out tomorrow morning, and I expect they will show a slight improvement or no movement at all for our area. Even with last week's rain, soil moisture is still drier than normal and we do need rain. For the year, we are just 2.47" of rain behind the 'normal' rain pace for the year. All of that deficit (and more) has occurred since June 1 though, and is the reason for the current drought.

Our next rain chance happens on Wednesday of next week with a cool front that sweeps through. This chance is over a week away, and the timing of any rain will certainly change. It does look like our pattern turns more active for the back half of next week with another chance for rain occurring next weekend. The biggest thing we need right now is consistency when it comes to rain.

