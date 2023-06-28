28 people taken to hospital after summer camp bus crash in Fayette County

Two dozen teenagers transported after bus runs off road in Fayette County

SALTLICK, Pa. (KDKA) -- Nealy 30 people were taken to the hospital after a bus on a summer camp field trip ran off the road in Fayette County on Wednesday.

EMS officials said around 50 teenagers were on their way to a rafting trip when the bus they were on drove off Indian Creek Valley Road and into a fence around 8:30 a.m.

(Photo: KDKA)

Pennsylvania State Police said 28 people, including three adults, were taken to the hospital.

Investigators said it didn't seem like there were any serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is unclear. State police said the patrol unit and motor carrier safety assistance program are helping with the investigation.