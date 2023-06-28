Watch CBS News
Local News

28 people taken to hospital after summer camp bus crash in Fayette County

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Two dozen teenagers transported after bus runs off road in Fayette County
Two dozen teenagers transported after bus runs off road in Fayette County 00:34

SALTLICK, Pa. (KDKA) -- Nealy 30 people were taken to the hospital after a bus on a summer camp field trip ran off the road in Fayette County on Wednesday.

EMS officials said around 50 teenagers were on their way to a rafting trip when the bus they were on drove off Indian Creek Valley Road and into a fence around 8:30 a.m. 

kdka-fayette-county-school-bus-crash.png
(Photo: KDKA)

Pennsylvania State Police said 28 people, including three adults, were taken to the hospital. 

Investigators said it didn't seem like there were any serious injuries. 

The cause of the crash is unclear. State police said the patrol unit and motor carrier safety assistance program are helping with the investigation. 

First published on June 28, 2023 / 12:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.