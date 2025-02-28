Watch CBS News
Teenager charged with making social media threats against Greater Latrobe school students

By Mike Darnay

A teenager has been charged and is accused of making threats on social media against the Greater Latrobe Junior High School and some students.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office says the threats were shared in a Snapchat group message and were directed towards a 15-year-old student, a 16-year-old student, and the school.

The boy who made the threats is now facing terroristic threats charges.

The DA's Office says that Pennsylvania State Police troopers believe there aren't any ongoing safety concerns for the school or for its students. 

Investigators say a school resource officer reported to threats to State Police, who handled the investigation.

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

