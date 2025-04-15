Teen boy on life support after vehicle hits his bike in Washington

A teen boy hit by a vehicle while riding his bike in the city of Washington Monday evening is on a ventilator.

The family of Jonathan Gillespie Jr. told KDKA-TV he has been declared brain dead after a crash at the intersection of Chestnut and Washington streets.

"My daughter-in-law messaged me and she told me what had happened," said Jo Ann Price.

It was shortly after 6:30 Monday evening when Jo Ann Price says she got an alarming message from her daughter-in-law.

"My heart sank. I was in disbelief. I still can't believe that anything happened," Price said.

The message was to let Price know her daughter-in-law's younger brother, Jonathan Gillespie, was hit by a car while riding his dirt bike with a friend and that it didn't look good.

"It's upsetting and it's heartbreaking and it shouldn't have happened," she said.

Police said the driver of the vehicle that hit Gillespie remained on the scene and rendered life-saving aid until paramedics arrived. Gillespie was then transported to a parking lot across the street where he was immediately air-lifted to Children's Hospital.

"We're hoping for the best but..." Price said.

At 15 years old, Price said Gillespie had a bright future. He excelled at football and wrestling for Trinity Junior High School. Not only was he loving and caring, she said he had a smile that could light up a room.

She recalled the last time she saw him.

"He had the biggest smile on his face. Happy as can be, having fun with the family, even hunting eggs. We had an early Easter for my grandson, and he was out there hunting eggs with everybody," Price said.

While the accident is still under investigation, Price urged motorists to pay more attention while driving because it could save a life.

"Pay attention to your surroundings, stay off your cellphones, don't play with your radios. There's people all around, whether they're children or adults. You have to pay attention," she said.

The family told KDKA-TV they're waiting for loved ones to arrive at the hospital to say their final goodbyes before removing Gillespie from life support.

If you have any information about this accident, the City of Washington Police Department asks that you call them at 724-223-4225.