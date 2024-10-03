2 teenager accused of beating man unconscious in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two teenagers are accused of beating a man unconscious in Downtown Pittsburgh.

The fight was at the intersection of Liberty Avenue and Stanwix Street on Tuesday night.

"They're out of control, they go to charter schools, and they are all over the place. They have no respect, no nothing. Now they are raising themselves," Darlene Anderson said.

According to the criminal complaint, police found a man on the ground severely beaten. He was bleeding, had a busted lip and his teeth were knocked into his mouth.

A witness recorded the incident and showed police the video. Investigators say 18-year-old Robert Richard and 18-year-old William Yarbrough beat, kicked and stomped on the victim.

Hippie Town is in the area where this happened. The owner said the businesses have nothing to do with the violence.

"They're just down here, Downtown people. It's not right and it's on the police. This is why they're supposed to be here. Protect and serve," owner Christopher Younger said.

Pittsburgh police say the investigation is ongoing. Richard and Yarbrough were taken into custody on Tuesday night. They were released on bond.

"They keep getting away with stuff and they're going to keep being repeat offenders because they keep getting away," Anderson said.