Watch CBS News
Local News

Teen arrested in Monessen football player's shooting death

/ CBS Pittsburgh

16-year-old charged with homicide in Monessen shooting
16-year-old charged with homicide in Monessen shooting 00:19

MONESSEN, Pa. (KDKA) - A 16-year-old charged with shooting and killing a Monessen football player has been arrested.

Terry Newton was charged last week as an adult with criminal homicide and possession of a firearm by a minor in the death of 16-year-old Amari Altomore.

Newton surrendered to authorities Wednesday evening, the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office said.

Dispatchers got a call about a shooting on South 14th Street on the night of Nov. 29. First responders found a teenager who was shot in the chest. Altomor was flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment but later died.

Community members said Altomore was an outstanding football player who loved his mother.  

Newton was arraigned and is in the Westmoreland County Juvenile Detention Center without bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 30. 

First published on December 22, 2022 / 12:12 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.