Teen arrested in Monessen football player's shooting death

MONESSEN, Pa. (KDKA) - A 16-year-old charged with shooting and killing a Monessen football player has been arrested.

Terry Newton was charged last week as an adult with criminal homicide and possession of a firearm by a minor in the death of 16-year-old Amari Altomore.

Newton surrendered to authorities Wednesday evening, the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office said.

Dispatchers got a call about a shooting on South 14th Street on the night of Nov. 29. First responders found a teenager who was shot in the chest. Altomor was flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment but later died.

Community members said Altomore was an outstanding football player who loved his mother.

Newton was arraigned and is in the Westmoreland County Juvenile Detention Center without bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 30.