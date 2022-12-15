16-year-old charged with killing Monessen football player
MONESSEN, Pa. (KDKA) - A 16-year-old is charged with killing another teenager in Monessen last month.
Terry Newton is being charged as an adult with criminal homicide and possession of a firearm by a minor in the death of 16-year-old Amari Altomor, the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office announced on Thursday.
Dispatchers were alerted to a shooting on South 14th Street on Nov. 29 around 8:15 p.m. Once first responders arrived, they found a teenager who was shot in the chest.
Altomor was flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment but later died.
Community members said Altomore was an outstanding football player who loved his mother.
