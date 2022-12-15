Watch CBS News
Local News

16-year-old charged with killing Monessen football player

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Teen dies after shooting in Monessen
Teen dies after shooting in Monessen 02:29

MONESSEN, Pa. (KDKA) - A 16-year-old is charged with killing another teenager in Monessen last month. 

Terry Newton is being charged as an adult with criminal homicide and possession of a firearm by a minor in the death of 16-year-old Amari Altomor, the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office announced on Thursday. 

Dispatchers were alerted to a shooting on South 14th Street on Nov. 29 around 8:15 p.m. Once first responders arrived, they found a teenager who was shot in the chest. 

Altomor was flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment but later died.

Community members said Altomore was an outstanding football player who loved his mother.  

First published on December 15, 2022 / 3:58 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.