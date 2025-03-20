Bringing awareness to help prevent teen suicide - "Be there and be willing to hear them."

It's a very serious topic and it has to be brought to the forefront of the conversation - teenage suicide. The Pittsburgh area has seen two in recent weeks, and while it may be uncomfortable to talk about, this is the beginning of a dangerous time of year for the teenagers in our lives.

"Feeling isolated, feeling alone, they definitely are risk factors for things like depression and suicide," explained Dr. Gary Swanson, a child psychiatrist at Allegheny Health Network. "We've certainly seen a rise over the last number of years and we want to intervene and try to help as much as possible. Because one teen suicide is too many."

What Ben Platt sang about in the show "Dear Evan Hansen" nearly a decade ago has faded, but teenage suicide has not.

Dr. Swanson said there is no consistent cause, it varies from teenager to teenager but there are warning signs.

"It's a sort of withdrawal, social withdrawal activity, a withdrawal you can see," he said.

Dr. Swanson said if you see it, reach out, and don't be dismissed with a simple "I'm fine."

"[Ask] no, how are you really doing? Be there, and be willing to hear how someone might really be feeling," he said. "Knowing somebody loves you, somebody cares for you, it's a tremendously helpful protective factor."

Dr. Swanson also said if someone says they're alone, offer to do something with them, and let them know you don't want them to feel alone.

He also cautioned that caring is not suggesting.

"I would want to reassure them that by asking, you're not making it more likely, you're asking actually helps reduce the risk," Dr. Swanson said.

It takes courage to reach out and approach someone you're concerned about and if you're not sure about how to do it, you're not alone. Most people don't. You can get resources from the Suicide Hotline at 988, asking a professional about how to handle it, but no matter what, do not ignore the concern.

If you, or someone you know, are struggling, you can get help through 988 at this link.